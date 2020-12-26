Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.79 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOPE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

