Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.51 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. G.Research downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of EPAC opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.23. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

