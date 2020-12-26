Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report sales of $3.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $5.82 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 million to $9.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.26 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $63.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 1,675,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 451,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

