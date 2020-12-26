Brokerages Anticipate Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,149,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $289,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.92. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

