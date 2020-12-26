Brokerages Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. QCR reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in QCR by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QCR by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

