Brokerages Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas also posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

COG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,533. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.19.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

