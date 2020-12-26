Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 42.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 319,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,524. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.