Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENLV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 26,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.