Brokerages Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). HEXO reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HEXO.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.60 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.46. HEXO has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.