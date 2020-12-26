Brokerages Expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $135.21 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

MGE Energy stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,293. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MGE Energy by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.