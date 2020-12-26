Brokerages Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Target Price at $87.11

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.22. 121,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,039. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.36. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at $773,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $444,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $48,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 48,939.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 642,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,425,000 after purchasing an additional 641,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ashland Global by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,222,000 after acquiring an additional 267,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,512,000 after acquiring an additional 264,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

