Brokerages Set Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) PT at $26.00

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BZZUF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $22.95 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

