Brokerages Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Target Price at $30.25

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Humanigen from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

HGEN stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

