Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Target Price at $87.13

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.13.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.87. 239,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,238. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.