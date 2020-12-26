Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $2.95

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE SWN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,228,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,569,340. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

