Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Price Target at GBX 1,038.78

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,038.78 ($13.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 958.50 ($12.52) on Wednesday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 831.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 690.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

In related news, insider Katherine Innes purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

