Brokers Set Expectations for Retail Properties of America, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Retail Properties of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

RPAI stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

