Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

BKD opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $772.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $807.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.08 million. Research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,321,000 after buying an additional 1,160,752 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,404,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 764,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 252,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 1,463,953 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 136.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,119,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 1,224,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

