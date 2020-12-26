Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,659.12

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,659.12 and traded as high as $1,700.00. Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at $1,700.00, with a volume of 6,739 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,665.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,659.59. The company has a market capitalization of £274.26 million and a PE ratio of 39.44.

In other news, insider Ben Thorpe purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,664 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,960 ($32,610.40). Also, insider Caroline Connellan sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.55), for a total value of £39,277.81 ($51,316.71).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

