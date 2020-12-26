Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $837.88

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $837.88 and traded as high as $854.40. Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) shares last traded at $851.00, with a volume of 31,781 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 837.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 793.31. The stock has a market cap of £363.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a GBX 4.67 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) Company Profile (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

