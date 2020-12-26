Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $34.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6796 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

