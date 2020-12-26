Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.20.

NYSE:BURL opened at $247.88 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $251.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

