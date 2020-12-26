Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $299,753.58

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Business Credit Substitute has a market capitalization of $299,753.58 and approximately $3,614.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and BiKi. Over the last seven days, Business Credit Substitute has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00126704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00192315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00618129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00327884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00088507 BTC.

About Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,710 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. Business Credit Substitute’s official website is www.bcachain.org/en. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en.

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and BiKi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

