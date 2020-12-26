BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,624.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $932,656. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

