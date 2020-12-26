Bytecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21,474.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $26.46 million and $21,474.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00642697 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000389 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

