CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

TSE:CAE traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.53. The company had a trading volume of 377,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,059. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.63. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.26 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$622.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

