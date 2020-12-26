Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.87. 49,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 97,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

