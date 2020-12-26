California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,488 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Antero Midstream worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 3.41. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

