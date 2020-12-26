California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 12,115 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $84.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HLNE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

