California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Badger Meter worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

BMI opened at $93.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.