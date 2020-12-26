California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.73 Million Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after purchasing an additional 192,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 663,453 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after buying an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2,286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 102,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,747. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.03.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.