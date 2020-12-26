California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.77 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Rogers worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $77,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $151.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.20 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $32,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $520,455.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,563 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

