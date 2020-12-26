California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $2,193,718.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $4,338,088 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

