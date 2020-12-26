Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) (LON:TREE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.40

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) (LON:TREE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $6.00. Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 56,160 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of £4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.07.

About Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) (LON:TREE)

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (Cambium) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, which are managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. The Company manages its assets for the production of timber, with exposure to environmental markets.

