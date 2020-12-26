Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.61. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.69 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

