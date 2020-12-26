Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 109.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,943,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 618.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 227,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 196,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.51.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

