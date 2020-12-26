Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 34.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 780.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 49,841 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $3,741,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 109.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWH opened at $29.19 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

