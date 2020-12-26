Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) (TSE:LFE) Trading Down 1.2%

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) (TSE:LFE)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.39. Approximately 1,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 43,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The company has a market cap of C$31.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,784.27.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LFE)

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (LFE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.