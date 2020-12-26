Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 152.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 132,104 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ opened at $23.96 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

