Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.10

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.10 and traded as high as $28.86. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 109,919 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on CWB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

