Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Canopy Rivers Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 504,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 110,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Rivers from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

About Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

