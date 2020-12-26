Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.72

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.72 and traded as high as $16.81. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 39,698 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $308.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.