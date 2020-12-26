Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.23. Capri reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Capri by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,839. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.