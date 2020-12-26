Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

CSTR opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 11,150 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,552. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $30,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,244 shares of company stock worth $135,053. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth $127,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 133,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 201,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

