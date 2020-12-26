Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 747.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after buying an additional 4,781,494 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 543,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,099,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

CUK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 563,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.