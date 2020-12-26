Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells $2,782,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $2,782,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,194,702.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $274.71 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.73.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

