Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Ccore has a total market cap of $10,335.09 and approximately $18.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00130754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00020341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00209177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00643569 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00338957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00058884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00092618 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

