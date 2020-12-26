Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.24.

Several research analysts have commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $995.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.47. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 7.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Celestica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Celestica by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.