Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsion will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celsion by 161,355.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 674,465 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

