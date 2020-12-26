CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Santander lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 108,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,485,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,629 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.39.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.